Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G With SD 778G SoC, 64MP Triple Camera Arrives In India; Where To Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone in India under its own moniker dubbed Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The device was recently launched in China powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor. The internals is the same in India as the Chinese variant. It is also the first Xiaomi handset that is confirmed to get three major Android updates. Following are the complete specifications and the availability details:

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications And Features

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with the same set of specifications as the Chinese model. The device has 160.53 x 75.73 x 6.81mm dimensions and weighs 158 grams. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor combined with up to 8GB RAM.

The handset is launched with up to 256GB onboard storage and will ship with Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12.5 skin. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G features a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED true colour display with flat edges. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and has HDR10+, Dolby Vision support.

The refresh rate supported is 90Hz. The smartphone employs three cameras at the back for photography. The primary camera is a 64MP lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto lens. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a 20MP selfie camera which is neatly tucked inside the punch-hole camera cutout.

For security, the device features a fingerprint scanner on the right panel embedded within the power key. The connectivity options include 5G (12 band support), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G has a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Where To Buy In India?

Before speaking of the availability, let's have a look at the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's pricing. The base model which packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. Colour options are Diamond Dazzle, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's official India sale starts October 2 starting midnight at 12 am. You will be able to buy this device via Amazon and the company's official website, i.e. mi.com.

