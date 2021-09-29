Just In
- 1 hr ago Sony SRS XG-500 Speaker Review: The Party Rockstar You Have Been Waiting For
- 2 hrs ago Linksys (AX5400) WiFi 6 EasyMesh Router E9450 Launched In India
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On OnePlus Smartphones And More
- 2 hrs ago Intel ARC GPU To Work With AMD GPUs With Support For XeSS Super Sampling Technology
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021: KKR vs PBKS: Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Possible XI, Captain and vice-captain prediction
- Automobiles Tata Motors Discontinued The Tata Harrier Camo Edition
- News Mumbai schools reopening: Classes to begin for students from this date
- Movies Lift Movie Release Date & Streaming Time On Disney+ Hotstar
- Education MAH CET Admit Card 2021 Released For 3-Year Law Course, Check Download Link
- Finance SBI Credit Card Holders Can Avail 3 Days Mega Festive Offers
- Travel The Joy Of Travelling Alone: Advantages Of Solo Travel
- Lifestyle Effective Natural Remedies For Teething In Babies
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G With SD 778G SoC, 64MP Triple Camera Arrives In India; Where To Buy?
Xiaomi has launched its latest premium mid-range smartphone in India under its own moniker dubbed Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. The device was recently launched in China powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor. The internals is the same in India as the Chinese variant. It is also the first Xiaomi handset that is confirmed to get three major Android updates. Following are the complete specifications and the availability details:
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Specifications And Features
As mentioned above, the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes with the same set of specifications as the Chinese model. The device has 160.53 x 75.73 x 6.81mm dimensions and weighs 158 grams. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G processor combined with up to 8GB RAM.
The handset is launched with up to 256GB onboard storage and will ship with Android 11 OS topped with MIUI 12.5 skin. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G features a 6.55-inch 10-bit OLED true colour display with flat edges. The display delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and has HDR10+, Dolby Vision support.
The refresh rate supported is 90Hz. The smartphone employs three cameras at the back for photography. The primary camera is a 64MP lens clubbed with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP telephoto lens. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a 20MP selfie camera which is neatly tucked inside the punch-hole camera cutout.
For security, the device features a fingerprint scanner on the right panel embedded within the power key. The connectivity options include 5G (12 band support), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G has a 4,250 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Where To Buy In India?
Before speaking of the availability, let's have a look at the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's pricing. The base model which packs 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. Colour options are Diamond Dazzle, Jazz Blue, Tuscany Coral, and Vinyl Black.
The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's official India sale starts October 2 starting midnight at 12 am. You will be able to buy this device via Amazon and the company's official website, i.e. mi.com.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
7,999
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090
-
56,360