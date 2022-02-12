Xiaomi 11i 5G Price Cut: Get Big Discount, Exchange Offers On Flipkart News oi-Vivek

Looking for a 5G smartphone which is light in weight and goes easy on your pocket? The Xiaomi 11i 5G might be your best bet, which has now received a massive price cut. What further sweetens the deal is the exchange offer available on the Xiaomi 11i 5G on Flipkart, which further cuts the price of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 11i 5G Price Cut And Exchange Offers

Xiaomi 11i 5G is the company's latest thin-and-light mid-range smartphone with best-in-class hardware, including a 108MP primary camera. The base model of the Xiaomi 11i 5G has received a massive Rs. 5,000 price cut and the device is now available for just Rs. 24,999. Do note that, the base model does offer 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Have an old smartphone that you would like to exchange with the Xiaomi 11i 5G, then Flipkart can take your old smartphone and offers up to Rs. 17,000 off, which includes a special discount of Rs. 1,500. Do note that, you need to exchange high-end smartphones, while the most mid-range smartphones in working conditions will get around Rs. 5,000 in exchange value.

Is Xiaomi 11i 5G Worth Money

Considering the current price of Rs. 24,999, the Xiaomi 11i 5G is a great smartphone, especially considering the fact that the phone comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 10bit color reproduction. The display features a punch-hole design and has thin bezels across all four corners.

One highlight of the Xiaomi 11i 5G is the fact that it comes with the Mediatek Dimensity 920 SoC, which is a great mid-range 5G-capable processor that is also energy efficient. Even the base variant offers 128GB internal storage, which is again should be plenty enough for most users.

Despite being a thin-and-light device, the smartphone has a dual stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos. The phone also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and it also has an infrared sensor, which makes the Xiaomi 11i 5G a universal remote control.

If you are in for a new smartphone with multiple 5G band support along with good cameras and a great display which costs around Rs. 24,999, then the Xiaomi 11i 5G is one of the best smartphones that one can get.

