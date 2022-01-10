Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120W Fast Charging Gets An Official Launch Date In India News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, dubbed as the Hyperphone will launch on January 19, 2022, in India. Manu Kumar Jain has officially confirmed this news on Twitter, which is also the second Xiaomi Mi smartphone launching in India in 2022. Do note that, the Xiaomi 11T Pro will also support 120W fast charging, just like the newly launched Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is going to go head-to-head with the OnePlus 9RT 5G. The 11T Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. On the software front, the phone is likely to launch with MIUI 12 and is expected to receive MIUI 13 soon.

Another highlight of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is the display. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and the screen has also received an A+ grade from DisplayMate.

Despite having an AMOLED display, the phone does not have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Instead, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is backed into the power button. The phone does support face unlock, albeit, it is not as secure as FaceID.

On the camera front, the 11T Pro 5G has a triple camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro lens. There is also a 16MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording at 60fps.

A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone with support for 120W fast charging, capable of fully charging the phone in just 17 minutes. Given the recent trend in Xiaomi smartphones, the phone is likely to come with a 120W charger in the box and the company might also launch.

Improved Version Of Mi 11X Pro?

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G looks like an upgraded version of the Mi 11X Pro. If we look at the specs, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G supports fast charging and also has a large battery. On top of that, the phone also has a slightly large AMOLED screen with better protection.

