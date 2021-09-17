Xiaomi 11T Pro: Features, Price & When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi announced 11T series comprising the Xiaomi 11T and the 11T Pro at Xiaomi's global event on September 15. The latter is a premium offering with features like the SD888 chip, 120Hz display, 108MP camera system, and much more.

Alongside the brand has also brought the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE and the India launch has also been confirmed for September 29. Although, many of us also waiting for the flagship Xiaomi 11T Pro model. Let's dive into details to know about the features, price, India launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: When Is It Coming To India?

As of now, there is no official word on the launch of the Xiaomi 11T Pro in India. However, we already know the brand is launching Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE on Sep 29 in India. So, the flagship model might come on the same day or else Xiaomi can follow its predecessor's launch timeline which is the next month around the festival time.

All in all, the rumors sound good; however, we will suggest you to take this as speculation until the brand shares any details. We will also keep updating you if anything regarding Xiaomi 11T Pro comes to our notice.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: What Does Offer?

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch flat 10bit AMOLED true-colour display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The processing is handled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a telemacro shooter. The camera features also include up to 8K video recording and HDR10+ support. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing sensor. Additionally, the phone ships with MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS and a 5,000 mAh battery with120W Xiaomi HyperCharge fast charging tech which claims to take just 17 minutes to fully charge.

Other features include dual stereo speakers tuned by Harman Kardon, an Audio Zoom feature and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, the device support 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the phone measures 164.1x76.9x8.8mm in dimension and weighs 204 grams.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Expected Price In India

The Xiaomi 11T Pro price starts in Europe at EUR 649 (around Rs. 56,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 60,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and EUR 749 (roughly Rs.65,000) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model.

Considering this, we expect the handset will fall below Rs. 50,000 segment in India which will be a bit higher compared to the Mi 10T Pro. However, we cannot comment on this surely as of now.

Xiaomi 11T Pro: How About The Competition?

The flagship devices competition in the Indian market is now quite fierce. On the other hand, Apple iPhone 13 series is now another player in the market that will give competition to Android devices.

Besides, Apple has also reduced the price of the iPhone 12 series which could have an impact on sales of Android devices. However, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is believed to compete with smartphones like the OnePlus 9 Pro and the upcoming Vivo X70 series devices.

