Xiaomi 12 Lite Complete Design Revealed Via Live Images; Expected Features & India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi 12 series comprising the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X was originally launched back in December in China. The brand has recently unveiled the Xiaomi 12 Pro in India. Now, it seems the launch of the Lite version is just around the corner. This is not the first time we are hearing about the Xiaomi 12 Lite.

Earlier a report by Xiaomiui claimed that Xiaomi will soon bring the Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G to the European and Asian markets as it has entered into the internal testing. Besides, the device was also spotted on the IMEI database, hinting at an imminent India launch. Now, leaked live images of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite which brings the complete design of the device.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Design Revealed

The live images were spotted on Weibo which shows the design of the handset will be different compared to the other devices of the Xiaomi 12 series. The phone will have a flat back panel and a plastic body. At the front, the handset is seen with a centered punch-hole cutout with thin bezels.

At the rear panel, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will have a 108MP triple camera placed at the top left corner and the Xiaomi branding is seen on the bottom left corner. Furthermore, the volume rocker and the power button are spotted on the right edge of the screen.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Expected Features & Launch Details

The upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G was said to borrow features from the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi CIVI phones. So, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will come with a 6.55-inch OLED display with support for FHD+ resolution and a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Lite will be powered by the the Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset paired with 8GB RAM.

The primary sensor is believed to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens, and a macro lens. Besides, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is tipped to run Android 12 OS with MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. As far as the launch is concerned, we expect it will first go official in China and then will arrive in the country. The exact launch timeline is expected to come surface in the coming days.

