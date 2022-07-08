Xiaomi 12 Lite Color Variants Officially Revealed; Specs, Features, Pricing News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G smartphone has been the subject of a number of headlines over the past few weeks. The phone will join the likes of the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and the 12S Ultra, which were launched earlier this month. Xiaomi has finally officially acknowledged the existence of the 12 Lite. In addition, its color variants have been officially revealed.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Will Have Four Color Variants

According to Xiaomi's Twitter handle, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be available in as many as four attractive color variants. The options will include Green, Purple, Pink, and Silver. The company has also revealed that the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be featuring a "featherweight slim design". However, the brand hasn't yet revealed anything about the features of the smartphone.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Specifications, Features

A few days ago, the Xiaomi Instagram handle of Azerbaijan started taking pre-orders for the Xiaomi 12 Lite. The pre-order listing unofficially revealed the specifications and features of the smartphone. As per the listing, the phone will be offering a boxy design with a punch hole design and a triple primary camera module on the back. The power button and the volume rocker of the handset will be placed on the right side.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite will be having a 6.55-inch OLED display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz and support for the HDR10+ content support. At the helm, the device will be packing the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ processor. The chipset will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Software-wise, it will be booting MIUI based on Android 12.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be offering a 108MP primary camera on the back. There will also be an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP shooter for macro imaging. For selfies and video calling, the device will be offering a massive 32MP camera on the front. The connectivity features will include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The fingerprint sensor of the Xiaomi 12 Lite will be placed below the display. The handset will be fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery, which will support 67W fast charging. If the reports are to be believed, it could be priced at around Rs. 30,000 in the Indian market.

