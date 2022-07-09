Xiaomi 12 Lite With 108MP Cameras, Snapdragon 778G SoC Goes Official; Coming To India? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi 12 Lite has been the subject of a number of leaks recently. The company was teasing the device's design and specs for a while. Now, the brand has finally launched the Xiaomi 12 Lite in the global markets. The phone has arrived as the successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, which was launched globally last year.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Sports And Attractive Design, Display

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is an attractive mid-range smartphone. The phone has a punch-hole design to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is being offered in multiple attractive color variants. The handset has a large square camera module to house the triple lenses and the LED flash unit. The power button and volume rocker are placed on the right side. The bottom houses the USB charging port and speaker grille.

The Xiaomi 12 Lite is equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, which has a full HD+ resolution and slim bezels on all sides. The smartphone also sports a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The device offers Dolby Vision support and an HDR10+ screen.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Has Snapdragon 778G SoC

At the helm, the Xiaomi 12 Lite is equipped with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, as compared to the Snapdragon 732G SoC found on its predecessor. The Mi 12 can be configured with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. In the software department, the smartphone boots MIUI 13, which is based on the Android 12 version.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Flaunts 108MP Main Camera

The Xiaomi 12 Lite has a whopping 108MP main camera with the Samsung HM2 sensor on the back. Alongside, the phone also has an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling purposes, the Mi Lite gets a 32MP camera with the Samsung GD2 sensor and an aperture of f/2.5.

The connectivity features of the Xiaomi 12 Lite include support for dual 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, dual SIM slots, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone socket, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the device is equipped with a beefy 4,300 mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Pricing, Availability, Colors

The Xiaomi 12 Lite's variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage has been priced at Euro 400, which translates into Rs. 32,300. The 8GB / 128GB and 8GB / 256GB models will be available for Euro 450 (Rs. 36,300) and Euro 500 (~Rs. 40,350), respectively. The phone will be offered in three color variants - Black, Pink, and Green. The handset is available to pre-order in Europe starting today via Xiaomi authorized online channels.

Xiaomi 12 Lite Is Coming To India?

Xiaomi already sells the 11 Lite NE 5G, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G, and the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G smartphones in the country. So, there's a possibility that the brand will launch the Xiaomi 12 Lite in the Indian market in the coming months. However, nothing is confirmed till the brand officially announces anything.

