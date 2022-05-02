Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G First Sale In India: Specs, Pricing, Features, Launch Offers News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G smartphone was released a few days ago in India. The device has arrived as the company's latest flagship offering. Soon after the launch, the brand is conducting the first sale of the device in the country. The new Xiaomi flagship will be available to buy on the brand's website, apart from Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and major brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Price In India

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is being offered in two RAM and storage variants in India. The handset's base model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 62,999. The higher-end version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of memory will set the consumers back by Rs. 66,999. The smartphone will be sold in Noir Black, Opera Mauve, and Couture Black color variants.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Launch Offers

As part of the launch offers, Xiaomi is offering Rs. 6,000 off on the purchases made from the ICICI Bank Cards and EMIS. There's up to Rs. 20,000 if the consumers exchange their old Mi or Xiaomi phones. The sale will have more details on the brand's website as well as on Amazon if the customers are looking for an online platform.

Xiaomi 12 Pro Specifications, Features

As for the specs, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with a 6.73-inch full HD+ AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support. The device is also provided with a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the helm, there's the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm processor, which is aided by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Software-wise, the phone boots Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, there's a 50MP Sony IMX707 main camera on the back with OIS, an aperture of f/1.9, and an LED flash unit. The main shooter is accompanied by two 50MP Samsung lenses, which serve as a wide-angle camera and portrait snapper. For selfies, there's a 32MP camera on the front, which has an aperture of f/2.45.

The connectivity features of the Xiaomi 12 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, and the USB Type-C port. A 4,600 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

