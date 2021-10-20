Just In
- 49 min ago Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz Display Launched; India Price, Availability
- 1 hr ago WhatsApp Web: How To Setup And Use It On Web Browser
- 1 hr ago Instagram Sunset Photo Drop Trend Might Not Be Just A Trend
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Portable Outdoor Party Speakers
Don't Miss
- Sports Newcastle United part ways with Steve Bruce following takeover
- Finance Indian Gold Rates Down By A Tad Before Diwali, Quoted At Rs. 46,490, On Oct 20
- News Muslim marriage is a contract and not sacrament unlike a Hindu marriage: HC
- Movies Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Stuns In Mom's Vintage Oscar Dress At Eternals LA Premiere
- Education Kerala SET January 2022 Registration Opens. Check KSET Exam Date, Admit Card And Eligibility Details Here
- Lifestyle Kubbra Sait And Deepika Padukone Can Give You Cues On How To Look Cool And Ace The Street-Style Look
- Automobiles Limited-Edition Toyota Innova Crysta Launched In India: Comes With HUD, 360-Degree Camera, And More Features
- Travel Tamil Nadu's Ten Best Winter Destinations
Xiaomi 12 Series Tipped To Feature 50MP Triple Cameras; Expected Launch, Features
Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship 12 series soon. If rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 series will go official in early 2022. Several leaks suggest what the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series has to offer. Besides, the design of the upcoming 12 series was also tipped. Now, the latest development has revealed the camera details of the Xiaomi 12 series.
Xiaomi 12 Series Camera Features Tipped
Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed Xiaomi will bring two flagship smartphones next year with the 50MP triple camera setup. The 50MP primary camera will be accompanied by a 50MP high-quality wide-angle sensor and a 50MP high-pixel super-telephoto lens.
Further, one of these smartphones is expected from the Xiaomi 12 series which could be none other than the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched with a 50MP triple camera system and the main lens is assisted by a pair of 48MP sensors. This means the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will get an upgrade over its predecessor.
Xiaomi 12 Series Expected Design & Features
In terms of design, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series is expected to share a similar design as the recently unveiled Xiaomi Civi series. It is tipped to sport a ceramic rear panel and will have thinner bezels and a narrow chin.
Moreover, the Xiaomi 12 series is said to have a curved display panel with a single punch-hole for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 chipset. Like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 is also believed to be the first phone to run the flagship SD898 chip.
Upfront, the smartphone is rumored to come with an LTPO 120Hz AMOLED display and it might get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. Apart from this, other details are still unknown at this moment.
Xiaomi 12 Series: What We Think
As of now, Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the 12 series. However, rumors might sound interesting but we will suggest our readers to take this as speculations. Like Mi 11 series, we expect the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will also compete with other flagship devices like the OnePlus 9 series, Apple iPhone 13, and so on.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
27,925
-
14,999
-
20,037
-
26,127
-
18,725
-
19,905
-
1,98,999
-
8,290
-
14,800
-
29,999