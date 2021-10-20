Xiaomi 12 Series Tipped To Feature 50MP Triple Cameras; Expected Launch, Features News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship 12 series soon. If rumors are to be believed, the Xiaomi 12 series will go official in early 2022. Several leaks suggest what the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series has to offer. Besides, the design of the upcoming 12 series was also tipped. Now, the latest development has revealed the camera details of the Xiaomi 12 series.

Xiaomi 12 Series Camera Features Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed Xiaomi will bring two flagship smartphones next year with the 50MP triple camera setup. The 50MP primary camera will be accompanied by a 50MP high-quality wide-angle sensor and a 50MP high-pixel super-telephoto lens.

Further, one of these smartphones is expected from the Xiaomi 12 series which could be none other than the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra was launched with a 50MP triple camera system and the main lens is assisted by a pair of 48MP sensors. This means the upcoming Xiaomi 12 Ultra will get an upgrade over its predecessor.

Xiaomi 12 Series Expected Design & Features

In terms of design, the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series is expected to share a similar design as the recently unveiled Xiaomi Civi series. It is tipped to sport a ceramic rear panel and will have thinner bezels and a narrow chin.

Moreover, the Xiaomi 12 series is said to have a curved display panel with a single punch-hole for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 898 chipset. Like its predecessor, the Xiaomi 12 is also believed to be the first phone to run the flagship SD898 chip.

Upfront, the smartphone is rumored to come with an LTPO 120Hz AMOLED display and it might get its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 120W fast charging support. Apart from this, other details are still unknown at this moment.

Xiaomi 12 Series: What We Think

As of now, Xiaomi has not confirmed any details about the 12 series. However, rumors might sound interesting but we will suggest our readers to take this as speculations. Like Mi 11 series, we expect the upcoming Xiaomi 12 series will also compete with other flagship devices like the OnePlus 9 series, Apple iPhone 13, and so on.

