Xiaomi 12 Tipped To Pack 200MP Triple Cameras; Expected Launch Date, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 11 series have been quite a hit in the Indian smartphone market as well as the global market. Now, the popular Chinese brand is gearing up for its next flagship launch, namely the Xiaomi 12 series. A tipster has revealed the camera specs of the upcoming Xiaomi 12 phones and it could be like nothing we've seen so far.

Xiaomi 12 Cameras Tipped

Xiaomi 11 series includes several models, including the Xiaomi 11 base model, Xiaomi 11 Pro, Xiaomi 11 Ultra, and more. Similarly, the next-gen Xiaomi 12 series will likely include three models or maybe more. A report by Xiaomiui says the three Xiaomi 12 models are codenamed Zeus, Cupid, and Psyche and bear the model number L1, L2, and L3, respectively.

Interestingly, all three Xiaomi 12 models were spotted with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 200MP primary shooter. From the looks of it, the Xiaomi 12 Zeus model seems to be the high-end variant, packing a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope sensor. For all we know, this could be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra.

The other two Xiaomi 12 models also include a 200MP primary shooter and an ultra-wide lens. The third lens on the Cupid model includes a simple macro shooter while the Psyche variant gets a macro lens with OIS support. The report also suggests the Xiaomi 12 phones will draw power from the successor of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which would be the most advanced processor.

New Xiaomi Phones Coming Soon

Apart from the Xiaomi 12 phones, the company is also working on CC11 models. The tipster explains the cameras on the CC11 phones, which will also include two variants. The report says this Xiaomi series will include 108MP triple cameras paired with an ultra-wide lens and a macro shooter. This series will reportedly draw power from a MediaTek chipset.

Presently, the Xiaomi 11T phone will be releasing soon in the market and is tipped to pack several premium features. That said, the launch timeline of the Xiaomi 12 series is still under wraps. As the successor to the Mi 11 series, this phone will also be a tad bit more expensive. More leaks and tips are expected to follow.

