Xiaomi 12S Series Storage Variants, Processor Details Leaked Ahead Of the Launch

Xiaomi 12S series of smartphones have been the subject of a number of leaks and reports lately. One of the phones in the series was spotted in the database of the benchmarking app Geekbench. Now, the tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the RAM, storage, and processor variants of the Xiaomi 12S series of smartphones.

Xiaomi 12S & 12S Pro Are Coming Soon With These Specs

The source suggests that the Xiaomi 12S base variant will be offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The higher-end versions will be including 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of native storage. This one will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro on the other hand is expected to come with up to 120W fast charging support. The phone will be available in multiple RAM and storage variants. The base model will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The other higher-end versions of the device will be similar to the Xiaomi 12S.

Xiaomi 12S

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1



Xiaomi 12S Pro

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

120W

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1



Xiaomi 12S Pro

8GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

Dimensity 9000 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 20, 2022

As for the Xiaomi 12S Pro another storage variant, the phone will be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor as compared to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC found on the other models. The MediaTek model will be offered in two RAM and storage variants - 8GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB. It should also support a 120W fast charging battery. Xiaomi is expected to officially introduce the Xiaomi 12S series of smartphones in the coming month.

Xiaomi 13 Series Is Coming In December

Apart from the Xiaomi 12S series of phones, the company is also planning to launch the Xiaomi 13 series of devices in December. The Xiaomi 13 series of devices are said to inherit the design features of the previous variants. We can expect the handsets to offer a punch-hole design, a curved screen, a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Xiaomi Releases New Battery Replacement Program In India

Recently, Xiaomi introduced a new battery replacement program in the Indian market starting at Rs. 499. Consumers will have to pay that amount to get a battery replacement for their smartphones. Notably, the cost of the battery will depend on the price of their devices.

