Xiaomi 12S Ultra Expected To Boast 50MP Sony Camera; Everything We Know So Far

Xiaomi 12S Ultra smartphone is all set to be unveiled on July 4 alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12 Lite. We have already seen a number of leaks and reports regarding the upcoming Xiaomi phones lately. Now the company has revealed an interesting detail regarding the camera features of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Will Offer Sony IMX989 Main Camera

According to the brand, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be arriving with the long-rumored Sony IMX989 sensor. It will be the first smartphone to utilize this camera lens. The company has stated that the IMX989 is a massive sensor featuring a one-inch size. As per Xiaomi's co-founder and CEO Lei Jun, the new camera has been jointly built by Xiaomi and Sony. The development cost of the whole project was about $15 million.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Could Feature 6.28-Inch Display

Previous reports have suggested that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be featuring a 6.28-inch display with an AMOLED panel. The handset could offer full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.1 memory. Software-wise, the device will boot MIUI based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

As per the rumor mill, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra's Sony IMX 989 sensor will offer a 50MP lens. The primary camera will be aided by a 48MP secondary shooter, which will provide 5x zooming capabilities. There will also be a 48MP camera for ultra-wide sensing photography. The company has already confirmed that the cameras of the phone will be developed in collaboration with Leica.

Talking about the other specs, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will be offering 5G, dual 4G Volte, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, A-GPS with GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is expected to be fuelled by a 4,800 mAh battery, which will be supporting 67W wired and 50W wireless fast charging technology.

Unfortunately, there's no word regarding the pricing of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra at the moment. We will know more in less than a week, so stay tuned for regular updates.

