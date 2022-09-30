Xiaomi 12T Leaked Retail Packaging Confirms 120W Fast Charging Support News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 12 Pro has been one of the most impressive smartphones released in the market. The popular Chinese brand has been steadily expanding the series, and we will soon get the Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro models. A new leak has revealed more details of the upcoming Xiaomi 12T, including its packaging.

The Xiaomi 12T series will be launching on October 4 globally, bringing in many flagship features. A new leak has revealed the box contents of the upcoming Xiaomi 12T vanilla model. If the leak is to be believed, the new phone will ship with a massive fast charging adapter.

Xiaomi 12T Box Contents Revealed

The leak comes from popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, who has given us a sneak peek into the retail packaging of the upcoming Xiaomi 12T. The leaked images reveal a white box with golden writing. When opened, the box includes the Xiaomi 12T handset, a charging adapter, a USB Type-C cable, a SIM eject tool, and a protective case.

Here's the Xiaomi 12T Series retail box.

-White colored box with golden accent fonts

-120W Adapter & USB-A to USB-C cable provided in the box itself

It also includes the usual documents like a start guide, warranty card, and safety information. What's more, the Xiaomi 12T retail box also reveals a 120W charger, which is one of the key highlights of the new smartphone. The box mentions 8GB + 128GB model. The Xiaomi 12T is expected to launch with a 256GB variant as well.

Xiaomi 12T Features: What to Expect?

The upcoming Xiaomi 12T has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The phone will allegedly flaunt a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution, which would enhance the overall experience.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12T is rumored to draw power from the Dimensity 8100 Ultra processor paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Rumors suggest the phone will offer up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage. We can also expect the upcoming Xiaomi flagship to run Android 12 OS.

More importantly, the Xiaomi 12T is tipped to feature a 108MP triple-camera setup. The Xiaomi 12T Pro will flaunt a 200MP camera. The retail packaging confirms 120W fast charging support for the 5,000 mAh battery. The new phones will launch on October 4 revealing the complete specs and price.

