Just In
- 2 hrs ago Moto G62 5G Vs Moto G71 5G: Which Motorola 5G Phone Should You Buy?
- 10 hrs ago Last Week Most Trending Smartphones: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi Note 11, Z Flip 4, And More
- 13 hrs ago Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Poco Smartphones
- 1 day ago Jio Rs. 750 Prepaid Plan Launched With 2GB Data Per Day And More
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle How Does COVID Affect Your Brain? Accelerated Brain Aging, Long-term Neuro Conditions Reported
- Finance Financial Blunders Made By People In Their 30s And How To Avoid Them
- Automobiles Honda Activa 6G Premium Edition Teased
- News Rousing video of Grammy winner Ricky Kej, refugees in India singing national anthem | VIDEO
- Sports Handshake controversy: Thomas Tuchel hits out at referee, Antonio Conte remains tight-lipped
- Movies Ratan Raajputh Recalls Dreadful Incident From Her Theatre Days, Reveals Being Dragged By A Boy Into Jungle
- Travel Wettest Places in The World: List of Rainiest Places on Earth
- Education Top 10 ideas to celebrate the Independence Day 2022
Xiaomi 12T Pro With 200MP Camera Launching In September
Xiaomi is all set to match Motorola by launching its very first smartphone with a whopping 200MP camera. The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to be the first smartphone to feature Samsung's 200MP smartphone camera sensor -- ISOCELL HP1, and here are the details regarding Xiaomi's upcoming performance-centric smartphone.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Camera Specifications
Despite having a 200MP primary camera, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will not be a camera-centric device, as it is said to feature a triple camera setup with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The phone is also said to include a 20MP selfie camera.
Xiaomi 12T Pro Hardware Specifications
Just like the flagship 200MP primary camera, the Xiaomi 12T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will offer at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, while the high-end variant of the device will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The Xiaomi 12T Pro is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, and the phone will also have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.
In terms of software experience, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will deliver MIUI 13 OS based on Android 12 OS, and the device is expected to receive an Android 13 update in the coming days. Unlike the upcoming Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the Xiaomi 12T Pro looks like a performance-oriented smartphone and is likely to be priced aggressively despite having a 200MP camera.
Xiaomi 12T Pro— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) August 15, 2022
- 6.7" 1.5k OLED, 120Hz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
- Rear Cam: 200MP + 8MP (UW) + 2MP (Macro)
- Front Cam: 20MP
- 8/12GB RAM
- 128/256GB storage
- Android 12, MIUI 13
- 5,000mAh battery, 120W
- in-display FP
September launch
First look out today
Coming To India?
The Xiaomi 12T Pro is expected to launch in India post the international launch. Looking at the specifications, the Xiaomi 12T Pro might cost around Rs. 50,000 and is expected to compete against the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,830
-
31,499
-
26,265
-
24,960
-
21,839
-
15,999
-
11,570
-
11,700
-
7,070
-
7,086