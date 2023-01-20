Just In
- 12 min ago Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Prices Leak: Here’s How Much The Flagship Android Smartphones Cost
- 1 hr ago Poco X5 Pro 5G Smartphone Leaked By Cricketer Hardik Pandya; Launch Imminent
- 2 hrs ago Vivo X90 Retail Boxes Leak Online: Flagship Android Smartphones Launching Soon?
- 4 hrs ago iQOO 9T 5G Vs Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Display, Specs, Features, Compared
Don't Miss
- Sports ONE Championship: Three MMA Fights We Want To See In 2023
- News Sleeper class model of Vande Bharat train will be designed to travel at 220km/hr
- Education Career opportunities for Interior designing in India
- Movies Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Grand Finale: 'Aram Vellum' - Nivashini Hints Vikraman's Victory & Raises Her Hand!
- Lifestyle Thai Amavasya 2023: Date, Celebrations At Rameswaram, Kanyakumari, And Remedies For Shani Dosha
- Finance Budget 2023 Expectation: Will Govt Hike NPS Contribution to 14% for Private Sector Employees?
- Automobiles Updated Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Launched In India At Rs 5.69 Lakh – New Design, Added Safety Features & More
- Travel Malana, Touch Me Not Village Of Himachal Pradesh, India
Xiaomi 13 Pro To Launch Soon In India; Clears Indian BIS Certification
Xiaomi released its flagship Xiaomi 13 series in its home country, China, back in December. The series comprises the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xioami 13 Pro smartphones. As per a leakster, the top dog of the series, the Xiaomi 13 Pro, has now cleared the Indian BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) certification, hinting that a launch in India is on the horizon.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: BIS Certification
Xiaomi 13 Pro receives the Indian BIS certification.#Xiaomi #Xiaomi13Pro pic.twitter.com/PxhaX9rzLW— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 20, 2023
The Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone was spotted with the model number Xiaomi 2210132G in the BIS database. The Xiaomi 13 Pro along with the Xiaomi 13 is expected to break cover at the MWC 2023, which will be held in sunny Barcelona on February 27, 2023. We can expect the devices to be launched simultaneously in the Indian market as well. In the meantime, let's see what the Xiaomi 13 Pro would bring to the table.
Xiaomi 13 Pro: Features, Specifications
The Xiaomi 13 Pro adorns a premium metal frame and a curved display. It comes with options of a leather back or a ceramic rear panel. The device sports a curved 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with a resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1900 nits. The display also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which also powers the iQOO 11, OnePlus 11, and the Vivo X90 Pro+ devices. On the optics front, the Xiaomi 13 Pro features a triple rear camera setup comprising a Leica-tuned Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. The primary sensor is accompanied by a 50MP telephoto shooter with an f/2.0 aperture and a 3.2x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by a 32MP front-facing sensor.
Some other noteworthy features of the Xiaomi 13 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, an IP68 rating for water/dust resistance, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS (L1+L5), NFC, UFS 4.0 memory, and a USB Type-C port among others. The device is powered by a 4820mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.
As for the pricing, the Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone was launched at a starting price of around ₹60,000 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant in China. Expect it to be priced similarly in the Indian market.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470