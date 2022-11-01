Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Specs Reveal Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, Leica Cameras; First Phone With New Chipset? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

The race to launch the next-gen flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is getting intense. Motorola, iQOO, and Samsung are among the top OEMs lined up for launch with the advanced SoC. Now, the alleged Xiaomi 13 Pro is joining the race to launch its next-gen flagship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Can this premium phone take on other flagships?

Popular tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed the alleged specifications of the Xiaomi 13 Pro on Twitter. From the looks of it, the upcoming Xiaomi might redefine the flagship segment as it might be competitively priced like its predecessor.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specs Leaked

The tipster claims the Xiaomi 13 Pro will flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED E6 LTPO display with 2K resolution. Under the hood, the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will power the smartphone, making it a premium, performance-centric device. Xiaomi is expected to offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for the new smartphone.

More importantly, Xiaomi seems to have upped its camera game. The tipster claims the alleged Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup 50MP 1-inch IMX989 primary lens, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. Xiaomi is also rumored to feature a 32MP front camera as well.

Xiaomi 13 Pro



- 6.7" E6 2K LTPO

- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

- 8/12GB RAM

- 128/256/512GB storage

- Rear Cam: 50MP (1" IMX989) + 50MP (UW) + 50MP (Tele)

- Front Cam: 32MP

- Android 13, MIUI 14*

- 4,800mAh battery, 120W fast charging

- Surge C2, P2 chip

- Leica color science — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) October 31, 2022

Xiaomi will continue its Leica partnership for the upcoming flagship. This will bring in the Leica color science for the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The tipster states the phone will also bring in Surge C2 and P2 chipsets.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will reportedly pack in a 4,800 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It will also run Android 13 OS with the MIUI 14 custom skin on top. All these rumored features will make the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro a premium flagship device.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Launch in India: What to Expect?

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is set against similar devices like Moto X40, Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup, OnePlus 11 Pro, and more. These smartphones are also rumored to bring in premium features in terms of design, camera, and fast charging.

Moreover, all these devices are expected to launch in the coming weeks, even before the year ends. Presently, the launch date of the Xiaomi 13 Pro is still under wraps and could be one of the first devices to debut with the new chipset. More details are expected to surface in the coming weeks.

