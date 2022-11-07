Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro CAD Renders Reveal Design Details; Most Premium Flagship Yet? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi 13 lineup is among the several phones launching with the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Reports claim the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will be launching later this month in China before a wider, global rollout. A new leak reveals the CAD renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 lineup, revealing its design details. Will this be the most premium smartphone from Xiaomi and can it take on other flagships?

Popular tipster OnLeaks along with Zoutons and Compare Dial have shared the CAD renders of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. This also gives us a good idea of how these smartphones will shape up. For one, we get a good look at the camera setup of the upcoming flagships, which might also be its key highlight.

Xiaomi 13, 13 Pro Renders Leaked

Both the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro sport a triple-camera setup and the camera bump seems to be quite evident. Apart from this, the leak doesn't mention much about the camera specification of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones.

One can also see that there's space for Leica branding but it isn't visible in these renders. Previous leaks suggest Xiaomi will be advancing its camera capability thanks to its partnership with Leica. Upfront, the Xiaomi 13 seems to feature a flat AMOLED display whereas the Xiaomi 13 Pro seems to have a curved screen. Both smartphones have a centrally positioned punch-hole cutout.

Apart from these factors, the renders suggest the Xiaomi 13 series will have two microphones and an IR blaster. A SIM slot, USB-C port, a speaker grille, and another microphone are also evident. The right spine of the Xiaomi 13 series will pack in the volume rockers and the power button.

Xiaomi 13 Series: What to Expect?

It also looks like both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro might be one of the most compact flagships yet. Reports claim the Xiaomi 13 will measure 152.8 x 71.5 x 8.3mm and the Xiaomi 13 Pro will measure 163 x 74.6 x 8.8mm.

Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, making them premium flagships. The Xiaomi 13 Pro could stand out from the crowd with its 1-inch 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera. Both phones are expected to compete with Moto X40, the OnePlus 11 series, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, and more.

Read more about the Xiaomi 13 Pro specs here

Best Mobiles in India