Xiaomi 200W HyperCharge To Fully Charge Smartphone In Just 8 Minutes

Over the past few years, Chinese brands including Xiaomi, Oppo have taken fast charging of smartphones to another level. Xiaomi has now introduced the 200W HyperCharge fast charging technology that claims to fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery within 8 minutes. Alongside, the brand has brought 120W wireless fast charging technology that claims to fully charge the same battery capacity in just 15 minutes.

Xiaomi Introduces 200W HyperCharge Wired, 120W Wireless Fast Charging

Xiaomi took to its Twitter to announce the both charging technologies. The brand has further shared a video demonstrating how fast a 4,000 mAh battery smartphone charges with these new technologies. It has been shown using a custom build of the Mi 11 Pro smartphone.

Going by the video, the phone takes just 44 seconds to charge 10 percent, just three minutes to charge it till 50 percent, and less than 8 minutes to charge 100 percent with the 200W wired charging technology.

On the other hand, with the 120W wireless fast charging, the smartphone charges 10 percent battery in just one minute, 50 percent within seven minutes, 100 percent in just 15 minutes.

Which Phones Will It Be Used On?

At this moment, the brand has not shared any device names which will get these new technologies. To recall, the brand introduced 120W fast charging with the Mi 10 Ultra smartphone last year which is a flagship offering. The 120W fast charging takes just 23 minutes to charge the 100 percent battery of the Mi 10 Ultra.

Considering this, we expect the brand's upcoming flagship devices will get the both new charging solutions. As of now, Xiaomi is also working on the Mi Pad 5 lineup, which is expected to comprise the Mi Pad 5, Pad Pro, and another model. We expect the brand could also use the 120W wireless fast charging for these units. However, we will suggest to take this with a grain of salt until any official info comes out.

How About Competition?

In the competition of fast charging, only Oppo and Realme can beat Xiaomi. However, Xiaomi will now top the list with the 200W HyperCharge fast charging technology. There is no info on whether Oppo, Realme have any plan to launch any fast-charging technologies. At this moment, Realme's 125W UltraDART charging and Oppo's 125W Flash Charging claim to fully charge a 4,000 mAh battery within 20 minutes.

