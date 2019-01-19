Xiaomi 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro launched in China

Xiaomi, the Chinese consumer electronics giant is primarily known for its affordable feature-rich smartphones. Well, it's not just the smartphones which the company manufacture for the consumers, the company has some other products to offer as well such as Mi Band, Mi smart TV and also soundbars. Now, the company has introduced a new product in its hometown China.

Xiaomi has now released 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro in China under its ecological chain company. However, the sales will be handled by Xiaomi itself. The latest air purifier features a compact form factor making it easily portable. The air purifier is bundled with a PM 2.5 filter in its retail box and users can also purchase the formaldehyde filter separately to use with it.

In terms of specifications, the 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro has a CADR value of up to 52m3/h that has the ability to cleanse the air in a sedan car within 3.3 minutes. With the PM 2.5 filter and Cubic Optoelectronics photoelectric dust sensor, the air purifier can clean the PM 2.5 dust particles quickly in real time allowing for a fresher air to breathe. Besides, the purifier can also cleanse invisible pollutants such as dust, smoke, and pollen in order to double purify the car. The air purifier does not use any carbon brush which allows the device to deliver faster purification speed and will also increase the shelf life.

The Car Air Purifier Pro will be hardly noticeable with its silent mode on and while it is on this mode it will only use 1 watt of power. Besides, with the 70-meter app users will be able to check the quality of air and will also be reminded about the filter replacement. For connectivity, the air purifier features a USB port.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi 70-meter Car Air Purifier Pro comes with RMB 299 (Rs 3,000 approx) price tag. The retail box consists of a PM 2.5 filter which comes with a separate price tag of RMB 39 ( Rs 400 approx). Whereas, the formaldehyde filter can be purchased separately for RSM 59 ( Rs 600 approx).

