Xiaomi Alleged Redmi K30 Pro 5G Smartphone Expected To Arrive With 33W Fast-Charger News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch another smartphone soon in its home country China. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the company has launched its latest Redmi K30 and also Mi 10 series. It seems now the company is focusing on another 5G smartphone which is expected to arrive in the mid-range segment. According to the new report, two new smartphones from Xiaomi with model number M2001J11E and M2001J11C has passed the 3C certification.

A day before a 33W fast charging power adapter was passed and it was expected to arrive bundled with the smartphone. However, the listing of the smartphone doesn't reveal the name of the phone, but reports suggest that it might be the Redmi K30 Pro. Earlier it was also claimed that the Redmi K30 Pro will feature an OLED edge-to-edge display panel.

As far as cameras are concerned, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will pack the Sony IMX686 "Oreo" primary sensor and it has been speculated that the device will feature a quad-camera setup. The smartphone is also spotted on Geekbench benchmark testing which revealed that the phone will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm-Snapdragon 865 Soc, with dual-mode SA and NSA 5G support. The mysterious smartphone will be powered by 8GB of RAM.

Besides, the smartphone is also rumored to be fuelled by a 4,700 mAh battery along with a 33W fast charging support. According to earlier leaks, the alleged Redmi K30 Pro will not arrive with a punch-hole camera display, instead, it will make use of pop-up mechanism selfie shooter, similar to the Redmi K20 Pro.

Xiaomi's president Lu Weibing earlier hinted that the company is planning of a smartphone which will pack the latest LPDDR5 RAM which will hit the market in the first quarter of 2020. This indicates that the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro might be equipped with LPDDR5 RAM for better performance.

