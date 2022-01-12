Xiaomi And OnePlus Locking Horns With Their Upcoming Smartphone Launch In India News oi-Vivek

Two more interesting smartphones are getting launched in India in the coming days with a lot of similarities. We are talking about the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the OnePlus 9RT, both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Not just that, both smartphones are also exclusive to Amazon, which makes these devices even more interesting.

Should You Bother About Phones With Previous Gen Processor?

The Xiaomi 11T Pro and the OnePlus 9RT could have been considered flagship smartphones if they launched in 2021. However, in 2022, these smartphones cannot be considered as flagship devices, as the successor to the Snapdragon 888 -- the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is already here.

However, we do not mean, these are bad devices, as the Snapdragon 888 SoC is still plenty powerful even for heavy usage. In fact, these devices are expected to cost a lot less than most smartphones with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. OnePlus and Xiaomi are speculated to launch these devices with aggressive pricing.

This makes them value-for-money performance-oriented smartphones. In fact, you can easily play games like COD: Mobile or BGMI at the highest graphics settings on either of these devices without any issue. The same goes for normal day-to-day usage as well. However, it is also important to note how well the software is optimized to handle heavy loads.

Which One Is Better?

This is where things get interesting. It is impossible to pick a winner amongst the Xiaomi 11T Pro and the OnePlus 9RT. Both have their own balancing sheets with an equal amount of pros and cons. While the design is a subjective matter, I feel that the OnePlus 9RT looks a bit more premium and elegant. Similarly, the 11T Pro has a higher resolution camera with a fast 120W charging support.

You can pick either of these devices, depending on your brand preference. Again, pricing will play an important role while choosing between the two. Considering the track record of Xiaomi and OnePlus, the 11T Pro is expected to cost less than the OnePlus 9RT. However, we can only know this for sure post the official launch.

Expected Pricing

The OnePlus 9RT and the Xiaomi 11T Pro are speculated to cost around Rs. 40,000 in India. The 11T Pro is likely to replace the 11X Pro, while the OnePlus 9RT will replace the OnePlus 9R and these will be the affordable flagships from both brands at least for the first half of the year.

