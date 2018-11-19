ENGLISH

    Chinese electronics major Xiaomi is all set to announce its new business on Tuesday which will "change rural retail in India", according to the company claims.

    Xiaomi to announce new business on Tuesday

     

    Excited about a new business that we are launching. We'll announce it tomorrow," Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India, tweeted on Monday.

    This new business will forever change rural retail in India, he said.

    For those who are not aware, Xiaomi, India's number 1 smartphone and Smart TV brand recently said that it has sold over 2.5 million Xiaomi devices in less than two and a half days.

    This milestone was achieved between 12 PM on 9th October and 7 PM 11th October. Xiaomi devices include smartphones, Mi LED TVs, Mi Band 3, Mi Power Banks, Mi Earphones, Mi Routers, and other Mi ecosystem and accessory products that were sold across Amazon's Great Indian Festival, Flipkart's Big Billion Days, and mi.com's Mi Super Sale.

    It is the highest number of smartphones Xiaomi has ever sold in the mentioned period.

    Last year, Xiaomi sold 1 million smartphones during the 1st two days of festive sale between 20 to 22 September 2017 across the same platforms. This year this number has doubled to over two million smartphones being sold in less than 2.5 days.

    Xiaomi sold over 100,000 Mi LED TVs and over 400,000 Mi Ecosystem products and accessories, which also marks the highest number of Mi LED TVs Xiaomi has sold in the mentioned period.

    Monday, November 19, 2018, 20:53 [IST]
