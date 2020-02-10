Xiaomi Announces Discontinuation Of Flagship Redmi K20 Pro In February News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi launched its Redmi K30 smartphone back in December last year in China. It was also speculated that the company is planning to launch the Redmi K30 Pro soon. According to the report, Xiaomi Vice President and Redmi Brand General Manager, Lu Weibing, has confirmed the discontinuation of the Redmi K20 Pro this month.

Reports suggest that Xiaomi has taken this step to make room for the launch of the upcoming Redmi K30 Pro. The company has announced the discontinuation before the phone could complete a full calendar year.

The announcement was made on Weibo. Weibing mentioned that the company has shipped more than 5 million units of the Redmi K20 Pro. However, the smartphone will be discontinued by the end of February. The smartphone was launched back in May 2019 in China and the phone is three months away from completing a year.

"#Redmi K20 # Pro won the German iF Design Award 2020. As the first flagship product of Redmi, the K20 series has a lift-up true comprehensive design and powerful flagship technology. Since its inception, it has gained the love of over 5 million users worldwide.

This month, the K20Pro will be completely closed. During this time, I have been thinking about whether to do a curtain-off ceremony for K20Pro?

Welcome everyone to come up with an idea," reads Weibing Weibo Post (translated on Google Translate).

However, the Weibo post didn't mention whether the Redmi K20 Pro will be discontinued in China only or all the markets including India. According to a report from Gadgets360, Xiaomi India spokesperson told them that, "Redmi K20 series will continue to be available in India as it's our number one premium smartphone series."

Reports also suggest that with the discontinuation of the Redmi K20 Pro, the possibility of the Redmi K30 Pro's launch is high. Leaks suggest that the company is planning to launch the device in March 2020. The Geekbench listing suggests that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and feature quad-camera setup with 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor.

