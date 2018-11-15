Xiaomi apologizes after breaking consumers' trust in the UK

Xiaomi finally opened its doors (online) for the consumers in the UK, announcing some launch activities as a part of the announcement. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the company might have expected. Something bad to an extent that the company had to later issue an apology to the consumers.

As part of its launch, Xiaomi announced that two of its products will be selling at a price of just £1, attracting thousands of people to the try to get the devices. However, the company didn't mention how many devices will be available for this incredibly low price. This is where the whole fiasco started.

Consumers were expecting a large number of phones, and instead, Xiaomi only offered three Mi 8 Lite units, while other deals offered only two units for £1. Users were disappointed when they found out the truth about the sale, and saw this as an act of betrayal from Xiaomi, as it failed to provide clarity beforehand. The reason for not announcing this before could be to create a buzz around the brand.

Soon after Xioami realized that the move has backfired, as the reaction of the UK consumers wasn't positive. A lot of people took to Twitter to call this sale a "scam" in their posts. This gets worse. One user also peeked into Xiaomi's website code only to find out that it was set to show "sold out" as soon as the phones get listed on the site.

Xiaomi later tweeted out an apology through its official XiaomiUK handle. The tweet said that it changed the name of the promotion from "Crazy Deal" to "Flash Sale", but didn't realize that the consumers will address it as sales model the company has followed in the past, where it sold way more than 10 devices.

The company also reassured that 10 phones were sold at £1, and 10 customers actually managed to buy the device at this price. XIaomi said that the winners were selected randomly from the people who clicked 'buy' button at the same time.

Xiaomi's apology also reads: "We would like to apologize for any misunderstanding. If you would like any further information or clarity, please DM us."

Though the company might not have made a very good impression on the UK market, it will surely give a tough competition to other major manufacturers that sell its products in the UK market.