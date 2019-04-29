Xiaomi begins rolling out MIUI 10.3 firmware for Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A News oi-Sandeep Sarkar While the update weighs around 279MB for Redmi 6, it weighs around 279MB for the Redmi 6A smartphone.

Xiaomi has started rolling out a new firmware update for its popular budget smartphones including the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A. The Chinese tech giant has dished out a new stable MIUI 10.3 update for the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A smartphones. The latest update carries the latest Android security patch along with a bunch of optimizations and improvements.

Xiaomi has released a new MIUI 10 firmware update for both the smartphones as an OTA (over-the-air). The update carries a firmware build MIUI 10.3.2.0.OCGMIXM and is rolling out in a phased manner. It will take a while for the update notification to be available on both the devices. While the update weighs around 279MB for Redmi 6, it weighs around 279MB for the Redmi 6A smartphone. The update can be also checked manually in the settings menu if the notification does not make it to the smartphones soon.

In addition to the April 2019 Android security patch, the update improves the face unlock feature. Following the update, the notification shade on the lock screen can be restricted. The update also fixes the issue with the status bar shortcut where the floating notification and the Phone app were displayed together. Following the update, the low battery notification will be displayed in landscape mode also.

As for the Redmi 6 specifications, the smartphone packs a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display panel with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. Powering the smartphone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor clocking at 2.0 GHz. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage. The internal storage can be expanded via microSD card to up to 256GB. For imaging, the device comes with a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor. There is a 5MP camera at the front which is used to click selfies and for video calls. A 3000mAh Li-Po battery unit fuels the smartphone.

