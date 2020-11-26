Xiaomi Black Friday Sale In India On Redmi Smartphones, Earphones, More News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Black Friday is a popular sale in several Western countries, including the US - where several gadgets like smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and others can be purchased at jaw-dropping prices. The Black Friday sale is growing in popularity in India as well. To keep the trending going, Xiaomi Black Friday sale is here in India now.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale Details

Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi are well-known in India for a wide range of gadgets including smartphones, smart TVs, fitness bands, laptops, and so on. The Xiaomi Black Friday sale is another chance for buyers to purchase Xiaomi and Redmi gadgets are a massive discount.

The Chinese company has announced that the Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will begin today (November 26) and go on for four days till November 29. If you're looking to access the new Black Friday sale in India, you can do so on Mi.com and Mi stores across the country, as well as other online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

Xiaomi Black Friday Sale On Smartphones, More

The Xiaomi Black Friday Sale will be giving a major discount on several gadgets. Starting with smartphones, devices like the Redmi 8A Dual is now available for Rs. 6,999 instead of Rs. 9,999. The Redmi Note 8, one of the popular smartphones from the company, is now available for Rs. 8,999 instead of the earlier price of Rs. 12,999.

Additionally, the Redmi 9i is up for purchase for Rs. 8,999 instead of the earlier price of Rs. 10,999. Also, the newly launched Redmi 9 Prime can be bought for Rs. 10,999 - which gets Rs. 3,000 price drop. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is also available for Rs. 14,999, whose earlier cost was Rs. 17,999.

Apart from smartphones, audio devices like the Redmi Earbuds 2C and the Redmi Earbuds S can be bought for Rs. 1,299 and Rs. 1,699, respectively. The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C and the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 can be purchased at a discount, costing Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 3,499, respectively.

One can also check out other accessories like power banks, fitness bands, phone grip and stand, and so on at the Xiaomi Black Friday Sale. Xiaomi devices like trimmers and other fashion goods can also be purchased at the sale.

