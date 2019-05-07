Xiaomi Black Shark 2 BIS certification indicates imminent launch in India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Black Shark 2 has cleared its certification with a model number SKW-HO.

Xiaomi is no doubt the most popular brand in the affordable smartphone segment. The company has a plethora of smartphones in the budget segment that offer some value for money features. The company is grabbing all the headlines with its recently launched Redmi Note 7 series which introduced a 48MP camera lens for the budget price point. The Chinese tech giant has also announced a couple of premium smartphones this year. One of them is its gaming device- the Black Shark 2.

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone featuring Liquid Cool 3.0 technology back in March this year. The smartphone has been made available in the Chinese market. Now, it appears that Xiaomi might soon bring the gaming device in the Indian market as well.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification in India. The BIS certification of the Black Shark 2 does not reveal any hardware or software detail; rather, it has been spotted with the model number. The Black Shark 2 has cleared its certification with a model number SKW-HO. Currently, Xiaomi has not revealed a specific timeline for the launch of Black Shark 2 in India. However, with it clearing the BIS certification, we can expect it to be announced sometime soon in the country.

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone hardware:

The premium gaming smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor with Adreno 640 GPU to render high-resolution graphics. The device comes in different storage configurations including 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of native storage space.

The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 packs a dual-lens camera set up at the rear panel that has a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 sensor and a 12MP lens. The rear camera supports 4k video recording. To capture selfies and for video calls, the device comes with a 20MP front camera with 1080p video recording. The OLED display panel measures 6.39-inch in size and offers a Full HD+ screen resolution. The display does not have any notch for the front camera. The gaming device is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 27W fast charging.

