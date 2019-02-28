Xiaomi Black Shark 2 leaked hands-on image suggest dual-lens camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset.

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant has a whole lot of smartphones to offer in every price segment. The company is well known for its budget smartphones but it also has some top-of-the-line premium smartphones in its kitty. While the company started this year with the launch of Redmi Note 7 smartphone it also launched its flagship Mi 9 smartphone recently. Now, the company appears to be working on its next-generation Black Shark gaming smartphone. We have come across the leaks of the Black Shark 2 in the past, however, in the latest developments, the smartphone's leaked hands-on images have surfaced over the web.

The latest leaked hands-on images highlight the design of the rear panel of the Black Shark 2 smartphone. However, the smartphone's specifications have not been out yet and it remains to be seen what features this gaming device will offer. Going by the leaked image shared by Xiaomishka, the Black Shark 2 seems to carry a similar design pattern as the first-gen Black Shark smartphone. As this is the image of the rear panel, the primary dual-lens camera setup can be seen at the rear panel. There is no fingerprint scanner seen at the rear panel, hence, an in-display scanner could be a possibility.

Besides, the Black Shark 2 has made to the rumor mill in the past as well. Back in September 2018, the smartphone made it to the TENNA and also cleared a certification. The TENNA listing of Black Shark 2 revealed some of the expected features and specifications of this device. Since then, the smartphone has been suggested via online leaks and rumors a number of times.

As per the previous leaks, the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone will draw its power from a Snapdragon 845 chipset which is the flagship processor from last year. Though, we would love to see the device being launched with the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset. To take care of the multitasking and run high-end games smoothly, the processor is expected to be clubbed with 8GB of RAM. There will be a 5.99-inch display panel with a screen resolution of an FHD+. It will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit to allow for a longer game playback,