Xiaomi Black Shark 2 shows up on Geekbench with 12GB RAM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

While Xiaomi's recently launched smartphones Redmi Note 7 series and the Mi 9 have been grabbing a whole lot of attention since its launch, the company has already started working on its next-generation gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 2. The Xiaomi Black Shark 2 has been emerging online via numerous leaks and rumors revealing some key specifications such as Snapdragon 855 processor and a liquid cooling technology etc. Now, the gaming device by the Chinese tech giant has been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform Geekbench indicating at an imminent launch.

The Xiaomi Black Shark gaming smartphone which has been spotted on the Geekbench listing comes with a model number 'Black Shark AAA'. The online listing of the Black Shark 3 also reveals some of the specifications which the device will offer along with the single-core and multi-core tests scores.

The Geekbench listing of the Black Shark 2 smartphone suggests that the smartphone will come with 12GB RAM onboard to take care of all the multitasking. The processor will be the latest Qualcomm flagship Snapdragon 855 processor. As for the single-core and multi-core scores, the Black Shark 2 has logged 3,516 points in the single-core tests and 11,413 points in the multi-core tests. Besides, the smartphone will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box which is also confirmed by the Geekbench listing.

It is also worth noting the fact that the Black Shark 2 has been spotted on Geekbench earlier as well. The previous listing suggested that the smartphone will come with an 8GB RAM. The Geekbench listing then reveled the scores of the 8GB RM variant of the Black Shark 2 where it logged 3,494 points in the single-core test and 11,149 in the multi-core tests. This is lower than the current scores of the device with 12GB RAM. Besides, some other leaks suggested that the smartphone will come with 27W fast charging support and a Game Turbo mode for an enhanced gaming experience.

With the latest developments, it is clear that Xiaomi's upcoming gaming smartphone will be a beast. It would be interesting to see what price tag it carries and how well it competes against the other gaming devices in the market.