Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker with Snapdragon 855 expected

The device might run on the latest powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset and use 10GB of RAM for multitasking.

    The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has recently released an affordable Redmi smartphone the Redmi Note 7 with a 48MP lens. Apparently, the company is also working on a bunch of other devices which suggests that it is going to be pretty busy in 2019. Now, it seems that the company has started working on another smartphone which it will be releasing this year.

    Xiaomi Black Shark Skywalker with Snapdragon 855 expected

     

    This time it's the gaming smartphone which appears to be under works. The company is said to be working on a second-generation Black Shark smartphone. The company itself teased the device and had asked for suggestions and feedback from fans for the upcoming gaming smartphone.

    Wang Teng Thomas, Product Designer, Xiaomi, later hinted that the upcoming smartphone was "too fast" on the Weibo. Adding on he said, the device is "full of personality" and "very", this points at a well-crafted smartphone with some powerful internals. The second-gen Xiaomi Black Shark gaming phone is expected to deliver a premium user experience. Currently, there is no specific timeline known for the release of the device.

    There is nothing much revealed about the upcoming second-gen Black Shark gaming phone, however, it is being speculated that the device might be termed as "Black Shark Skywalker". Besides, the device might run on the latest powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset and use 10GB of RAM for multitasking. It might ship with Android 9 Pie OS onboard. However, nothing concrete can be said at the moment and we still need some more information to surface on the device so that we can verify the rumors.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 10:15 [IST]
