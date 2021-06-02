ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Cancels Mi 11 India Sale Due To Shipment Delay; New Sale Date And Offers

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi Ultra debuted back in April this year alongside the Mi 11x series in India. While the Mi 11X Pro and the standard Mi 11X have already gone up for sale in the country, the Mi 11 Ultra is yet to hit the shelves. The company hadn't revealed any details on its availability in the country. However, Xiaomi has finally has confirmed the delay in Mi 11 Ultra's sale in India.

     

    Xiaomi Cancels Mi 11 India Sale Due To Shipment Delay

    Why Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Sale Got Cancelled In India?

    Xiaomi India has announced the delay in the Mi Ultra's sale in India via its official Twitter handle. The company has confirmed the delay in shipment is the reason the sale has been cancelled in the country.

    The tweet doesn't reveal when the device will go official as the brand is still deciding on a new sale date once the situations improve. It is worth mentioning that the device was launched around six weeks ago.

    The company has not revealed if the lockdown situation in the country or the pending clearance of Chinese imports is the reason for the delay. Nevertheless, the Mi 11 Ultra is one of the most anticipated flagships the uses have been trying to get their hands on for a while.

    We expect Xiaomi to announce its availability details soon. But what makes the Mi 11 Ultra such a popular device amongst the consumers. Is it just the hardware or some other element that gets this device all the attention? Let's find out:

    What Makes The Mi 11 Ultra Popular In India?

    The Mi 11 Ultra is packed with an E4 AMOLED quad-curved display upfront that measures 6.81-inches. The panel supports WQHD+ resolution, 1700 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate, The device has a large camera module at the rear covering the upper half.

    The camera setup features a 50MP ISOCELL GN2 primary sensor, a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, and another 48MP telephoto sensor. There is a 1.1-inch secondary display integrated with the camera module for notification.

     

    It also doubles up as a viewfinder for the selfie camera. The company has added a bunch of new features to this secondary display via an update. The Mi 11 Ultra employs the Snapdragon 888 processor combined with 12GB RAM.

    The device comes with a 256GB storage option and runs on Android 11 OS. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support. With these flagship-grade hardware, the Mi Ultra is amongst the most premium smartphones in the Indian market. The out-of-the-box design (large camera module with secondary display) is what drives the major attention.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 19:54 [IST]
