Xiaomi CC11 Pro To Pack OLED Display, Dual 5G Bands; Price, India Launch

Xiaomi is on a launching spree with several new smartphones hitting the global market week after week. Now, the company is gearing up for another launch, namely the Xiaomi CC11 Pro. A Xiaomi phone with the number 2109119BC appeared on TEENA certification, indicating an imminent launch. Plus, the listing reveals most of the Xiaomi CC11 Pro's specifications.

Xiaomi CC11 Pro Appears On TEENA

The TEENA listing of the Xiaomi CC11 Pro reveals several specifications. For one, the upcoming Xiaomi phone will flaunt a 6.55-inch OLED panel with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. The display will be capable of displaying 1B colors, making it stand out from the crowded smartphone market. Also, there's an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi CC11 Pro is going to be quite a powerful phone. It'll get its power from an octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz. Plus, it'll be a 5G phone with both SA and NSA network support. Also, a powerful 4,400 mAh battery on the Xiaomi CC11 Pro was mentioned on the listing.

Apart from this, the TEENA listing also reveals the camera specifications of the Xiaomi CC11Pro model. The upcoming Xiaomi phone will pack a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and two 8MP supporting cameras. The selfie camera details are still under wraps.

Xiaomi C11 Pro Launch In India: What To Expect?

The Xiaomi C11 Pro will run Android 11 out-of-the-box and weigh 166 grams. This makes it on par with the flagship Mi 11 Lite series. Reports suggest the Xiaomi CC11 Pro will have diverse options with 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM models and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage choices. The phone will also launch in red, yellow, orange, green, cyan, blue, purple, black, white, and pink color options.

Xiaomi is said to announce the new smartphone in two variants, namely the Xiaomi CC11 vanilla model and the Pro variant. Also, Xiaomi is dropping the Mi name tag and sticking to only the Xiaomi branding. For all we know, this could be the first Xiaomi-only phone to arrive in India. However, it's advised to take it with a grain of salt.

