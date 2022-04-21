Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32MP Selfie Camera Goes Official: Price, Features & Specs News oi-Akshay Kumar

Xiaomi Civi 1S has been launched in the brand's home market of China. The smartphone has arrived as the successor to the last year's Xiaomi Civi model. Similar to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Civi 1S is also targeted at younger audiences with its attractive design, a lightweight body, a high screen refresh rate, and a large selfie camera sensor.

Xiaomi Civi 1S: An Attractive Design To Entice Younger Audiences

Similar to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Civi 1S sports an ultra-thin and lightweight design. The phone measures just 6.98mm around the waist and tips the scale at 166 grams, just like the original Civi. The handset's frame is made from metal and it has a glass back panel. The rear of the device has a frosted matte finish, thanks to the diamond-like patterns. The phone is being offered in four gradient finishes including Black, Pink, Blue, and Silver.

Xiaomi Civi 1S: Impressive Selfie Camera And Software Features

Xiaomi has fitted the Civi 1S with an impressive 32MP selfie camera. The front shooter has f/2.4 aperture, autofocus, and upgraded human eye tracking features. The camera app is loaded with an upgraded "Native Beauty Portrait" function, which enables 4G light beauty technology to apply makeup for users. There also are intelligent gender distinctive software features like "Natural Beauty for Boys" and more.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Other Features And Specifications

Coming to other specs, the Xiaomi Civi 1S has a 6.55-inch full HD+ 3D flexible OLED display featuring 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch-sampling rate. Powering the smartphone is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm processor, which is aided by up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, the device boots MIUI 13 that's based on the latest Android 12 version. For security, there's an in-display fingerprint sensor.

At the rear, the Xiaomi Civi 1S has a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and a dual-LED flash unit. The main sensor is complemented by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. In the connectivity department, there's 5G SA/NSA support, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. Lastly, there's a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

Xiaomi Civi 1S Pricing And Availability Details

The Xiaomi Civi 1S's base model is priced at 2,299 Yuan (~Rs. 27,150), while the most high-end version is being offered for 2,899 Yuan (~Rs. 34,300). The smartphone is already available to buy in the Chinese market.

As of now, there's no word when and if the company is planning to launch the new Civi series in other markets like India. However, there's a possibility that the Civi 1S could make it to global markets as a rebranded model under Mi or Redmi series devices. Only time will tell, so stay tuned.

