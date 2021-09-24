Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed By Official Teasers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we came across reports that Xiaomi is all set to launch a new smartphone series - Civi in China on September 27. It is expected that the Xiaomi CC series that was launched in the company's home market in 2019 could be rebranded as Xiaomi Civi with notable upgrades. While we are just a few days ahead of its announcement, the company has shared some posters and teaser videos on Weibo revealing what we can expect from it.

As of now, Xiaomi has not disclosed anything about the specifications and features of Xiaomi Civi. However, the teasers it has shared on the microblogging platform have given us a glimpse of its design elements such as curved display, slim form factor, and anti-glare glass back. The retail box image that has been revealed online hints that it might not arrive bundled with a charger.

Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed

From the official teaser and poster, Xiaomi Civi might flaunt a triple-camera setup at its rear. The device could feature a USB Type-C port, a primary microphone, a speaker grille, and a SIM card slot at the bottom. Also, the top of the Civi appears to have a secondary microphone alongside another speaker grille and an IR blaster.

Xiaomi is slated to launch the Civi smartphone in China at 2 PM on September 27. We can get to know more details regarding the device at the time.

Xiaomi Civi Rumored Specs

For now, there is no word regarding the exact specifications of the Xiaomi Civi series. The retail box image that hit the web showed a slimmer design than the traditional models as the CC series devices. As per media reports, the Civi box might not include a charger, which could be disappointing to many users.

The retail box of the Xiaomi Civi is similar to that of iPhone 13 series and it appears to cut on plastic waste. Furthermore, the report noted that there could be another variant of the device that will arrive with a bundled charger.

Going by recent reports, a Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2107119DC was spotted on the TENAA certification listing last month. The listing revealed similarities with that of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G likely to be launched soon in India. It is tipped to arrive with a 90Hz AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup at the rear, an octa-core Snapdragon 778G SoC and a 4250mAh battery as seen on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G.

