Xiaomi Civi Features Revealed By Company; SD778G Processor, 4,500mAh Battery At Helm

Xiaomi Civi, the new smartphone series is all set to go official on Sep 27 in China. Rumors suggest the Xiaomi CC series that was launched back in 2019 might be rebranded with some upgraded features as the Xiaomi Civi. The design of the new series was recently revealed. Now, the latest development has confirmed few features of the upcoming Xiaomi Civi ahead of the official announcement.

Xiaomi Civi Features Revealed

The info comes out via the official Weibo account of Xiaomi. The Xiaomi Civi is confirmed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor that also powers several mid-range devices like the Realme GT Master Edition, Galaxy A52s, and so on.

The brand also reveals the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery. The phone will also measure 6.98mm in thickness and weighs around 166g. Apart from this, the brand has not shared any other features of the upcoming Xiaomi Civi smartphone.

Xiaomi Civi Design

Going by the previous report, the smartphone will come with a curved display and will have an anti-glare glass back. The phone is also tipped to exclude charger in the retail box. At the rear, the Xiaomi Civi is expected to sport a triple-camera setup and will include a USB Type-C port, microphone, a speaker grille, and a SIM card slot at the bottom for connectivity.

Moreover, a Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2107119DC was spotted on the TENAA certification listing last month which is said to be the Xiaomi Civi series' model. The listing also revealed some similarities with the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is all set to debut on Sep 29 in India.

Xiaomi Civi: What We Think

Most of the features of the upcoming Xiaomi Civi phone are still under wraps. However, considering its processor, we can say the device will be a mid-range offering from the Chinese brand which will compete with other brand's devices at the same price range. Additionally, the launch event of the Xiaomi Civi smartphone will take place at 2 pm CST Asia (11:30 am IST) on September 27.

