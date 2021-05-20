Just In
Xiaomi Confirms Redmi Note 10 5G Series Launch On May 26; All You Need To Know
Xiaomi expanded its mid-range Redmi Note series earlier this year. However, the brand had introduced the standard 4G models initially and hinted at the launch of 5G models in the coming months. We have been coming across leaks and rumors revealing the features and specifications of the Redmi Note 10 5G smartphones. Now, the company itself confirmed the official launch date of its new mid-range series.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G Series Official Launch Confirmed
Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Redmi Note 10 5G series via the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. The teaser poster shared by the company confirms an upcoming launch on May 26 in China.
The event which will most likely be hosted online will begin at 2:00 PM (local time). The launch poster doesn't confirm specific names of the models; rather it gives a glimpse of one of the variants.
The poster shows a bluish textured rear surface with a vertical camera module on the top-left with three big sensors. If the rumor mill is to be believed, Xiaomi is expected to launch as many as three models including the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro+ 5G besides the standard Redmi Note 10 5G.
What Features Can We Expect?
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G's standard variant was earlier spotted at TENAA with the M2103K19C model number. The image shared on the certification website corroborates with the teaser. The device is said to feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution.
The vanilla Redmi Note 10 5G is expected to offer a 48MP triple-rear camera module. It is said to feature an 8MP selfie camera which will be tucked inside a punch-hole.
The handset is said to pack the Dimensity 900 processor under the hood. On the other hand, the company is said to use the Dimensity 1200 processor on the Redmi Note 10 Pro/ Note 10 Pro+ 5G.
This would be the primary difference between all Redmi Note 10 5G models. Other distinctions in the hardware are currently not known entirely. However, the official launch is less than a week away so we will get some more information soon.
