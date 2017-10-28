Xiaomi confirms that the stable version of MIUI 9 Global ROM will be released on November 2

Xiaomi has scheduled a launch event on November 2 in India and the company is expected to launch a new series of selfie centric smartphones. However, apart from these smartphones, Xiaomi will be announcing a new version of MIUI.

As such, the stable MIUI 9 Global ROM will be rolled out on the same day. Xiaomi has confirmed the news via its Twitter account. And it looks like the new smartphones that will be launched will come with MIUI 9 pre-installed.

Well, MIUI 9 is the latest version of Xiaomi's custom UI that runs on top Android. While the 9th version was officially announced earlier in July, up until now the UI has been going under tests and development for a long time. Many beta builds of the MIUI 9 Global ROM were released. But Xiaomi seems to have completed the tests and is ready to roll out the stable version.

We listened to your requests. Global MIUI 9 is coming to India on 2nd Nov. Are you excited? #LightningFast ⚡

500 RT & we'll reveal more. pic.twitter.com/FCdpM286Zv — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) October 27, 2017

In any case, the new software update will finally arrive for eligible devices on November 2. The company's post also states that this is in line with the numerous requests coming from the Mi Fans.

Some of the new features that MIUI 9 will bring are, a new smart assistant, quick reply, notifications filter, home screen enhancements, revamped security app, multi-window mode, new theme features and MIUI Labs introduction. All in all, the new version should allow users to do more and at the same time, it will deliver better user experience.

As we have already got the official statement of the software arriving at India we are also assuming that the new version will be released in China few days before the November 2 event.

