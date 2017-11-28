Upcoming Xiaomi Desh ka Smartphone teased to be exclusive to Flipkart

A few days back, we got to know that the Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a new Desh ka Smartphone in India on November 30. Now, a leading online retailer has posted a teaser that hints the availability of the device.

Xiaomi will be launching a new Redmi phone in the country in a couple of days. Going by the recent teaser, this device is tipped to be exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. Besides the teaser on its website, Flipkart has also been teasing the device on its official Twitter handle with the hashtag #DeshKaSmartphone.

Apart from this, we do not have any clue regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Even its name remains to be unknown for now. However, there are speculations that the company might launch the Redmi 5A in the country. Notably, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A was announced in China in October at 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,000). This device will be the sequel to the Redmi 4A, the entry-level smartphone from the company that was launched earlier this year.

To refresh the specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 5A boasts of a 5-inch HD 720p display and equips a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC. This processor is teamed up with 2GB RA and 16GB of internal memory that can be further expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. The device runs on Android Nougat topped with the company's latest MIUI 9. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone giving enough backup to it.

The imaging aspects of the Xiaomi Redmi 5A comprise of a 13MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, panorama mode, HDR, and more. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. The other goodies on board the budget Xiaomi phone include Bluetooth 4.1, 4G VoLTE, and hybrid SIM card slot.

Having said that, if the Redmi 5A makes its way into the Indian market, we are hopeful that it will be a bestseller just like its predecessor - the Redmi 4A.