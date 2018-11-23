Xiaomi dishes out MIUI 10 stable update for Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi has been fairly active this year and has released a number of smartphones for the masses. The latest smartphone which the company has released in India is the Redmi Note 6 Pro which is another mid-range offering by the Chinese tech giant. Xiaomi has also introduced the stable version of MIUI 10 this year which brings tons of improvements to the UI. The company has rolled out the MIUI 10 update for Redmi 6 Pro only a few days ago; now, another Redmi phone is receiving the stable MIUI 10 update.

Xiaomi has started rolling out the stable MIUI 10 update for the Redmi Note 4 smartphone globally. The company took it to Twitter to reveal that it has started rolling out the MIUI 10 update for the Redmi Note 4. The latest update weighs 302MB in size and comes with a build number v10.1.10.NCFMIFI. The new update will be rolled out as OTA (over-the-air) and will make its way to all the Redmi Note 4 devices gradually.

As for the new features, the MIUI 10 on the Redmi Note 4 will bring improved full-screen gestures, improved device stability, UI elements influenced by Android Pie and various other useful features which is said to enhance the user experience.

As mentioned earlier, the latest MIUI 10 update is an OTA update, therefore, it should automatically start seeding on your Redmi Note 4 smartphones. However, if in case you have not received the update and want to check for it manually, all you need to do is head to the Settings> About Phone> System update> Check for updates.

Just to recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 4 last year and the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor which is paired with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU to render the graphics. The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on onboard storage. The native storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.