Xiaomi to embrace Light's multiple camera technology for upcoming phones News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Xiaomi wants to put more than one camera on its flagship.

Dual camera setups have become a norm for smartphone manufacturers. Now, we're seeing a line of smartphones that house more than two cameras on their rear panels. HMD Global caught everyone's attention with its Nokia 9 PureView that has five cameras on the rear panel.

HMD Global has worked closely with Light, the company which is known for its camera capabilities. Xiaomi has also joined forces with Light for its upcoming smartphone. Light which touts itself as the "world's most advanced imaging platform," caused a stir in the industry with its L16 camera that packed 16 camera sensors.

Light's technology merges 10 different images to create a single image that has super high-resolution. The device did make for a cool experience, but working with a smartphone manufacturer would make it more accessible to users. Besides, Xiaomi and HMD Global, Light has also been reportedly working with Sony.

"We are thrilled to partner with Light to leverage their advanced imaging solutions for our future devices," said Zhu Dan, VP, GM, Xiaomi, imaging department. "Xiaomi works tirelessly to remain at the forefront of smartphone innovation, and perfecting smartphone photography is a key focus for us. We are excited to work on devices using Light's technology so our users can produce even more amazing photos."

Xiaomi didn't spill any beans surrounding the launch time of the device that will incorporate Light's technology. One thing's certain that the device will come with an unusual number of cameras. Adding more cameras to a smartphone doesn't really make it very useful and the company should build software to make several cameras work together.