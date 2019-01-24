ENGLISH

Xiaomi ends software update cycle for Redmi Note 3 with final MIUI 10.2 rollout

The MIUI 10.2 update for Redmi Note 3 is built on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and comes with the July 2018 Android security patch

    Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has pushed the final software update rollout for its 2016 budget smartphone- Redmi Note 3. Launched in India at Rs. 9,999 in March 2016, the smartphones' software update journey has come to an end with the final MIUI 10 stable update. This marks the end of official MIUI software releases for one of the most widely popular budget smartphone from the house of Xiaomi.

    Xiaomi ends software update cycle for Redmi Note 3 with MIUI 10.2

     

    If you also happen to have the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3, you can check for the final MIUI update from within the settings. The news came into light when Fonearena.com spotted some users on MIUI forums posting screenshots for the final MIUI 10.2 stable update for Redmi Note 3. The update has a serial number- MIUI 10.2.1.0 MHOMIXM and has a size of 178MB.

     

    Xiaomi ends software update cycle for Redmi Note 3 with MIUI 10.2

    The important thing to note here is that the update is not based on the latest Android Pie or Marshmallow. Instead, Xiaomi has coded the stable MIUI 10.2 update for Redmi Note 3 on the dated Android 6.0 Marshmallow. What this means is that users updating the old Redmi Note 3 to the latest MIUI 10.2 will not be able to enjoy all the benefits and features of the latest software skin. The MIUI 10.2 update for Redmi Note 3 will let users enjoy the 'Split Screen' feature and some other software features.

     

    The news for the final update for Redmi Note 3 might disappoint some users but it does not come as a surprise. Notably, Xiaomi announced the news for the final update for Redmi Note 3 in December 2018. The MIUI 10.2 stable update will also be the final update for Xiaomi Mi 5 smartphone.

    Here's the changelog for MIUI 10.2 update for Redmi Note 3

    System

    Fix: Updated Android security patch

    Phone

    Fix: UI elements for switching between cameras during video calls were displayed incorrectly

    Lockscreen, Status Bar, Notification Bar

    Fix: The button that returns you to an ongoing call overlapped with times

    Fix: Couldn't restrict floating notifications

    Fix: Couldn't use fingerprint to unlock the device when it was locked during a call

    Fix: The earphone icon sometimes disappeared

    Fix: Scrolling screenshots didn't always work properly
    Recorder

    Fix: Recording status wasn't updated in the Notification shade when a recording was paused

    Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 3 in March 2016 in the Indian market. The phone was launched for Rs 9,999 for 16GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 32GB variant. It was the first phone to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 650 6-core processor. Redmi Note 3 offered a massive 16-megapixel camera with a phase detection auto-focus.

    The handset ran on a big 4,050mAh battery unit backed by Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology. Redmi Note 3 became the highest-shipped smartphone in India's online market in Q2 2016. The smartphone also became India's best online selling phone after the company shared the news that it has sold 2.3 million units until September 2016.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 24, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
