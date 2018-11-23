ENGLISH

Xiaomi to enter Sri Lanka on Nov 29th with its top-notch products

    After becoming a household name in the Indian market, Chinese smartphone maker Xioami is all set to enter in Sri Lanka by this month end.

    Xiaomi to enter Sri Lanka on Nov 29th with its top-notch products

     

    The announcement was made by its Indian head Manu Kumar Jain on Twitter. According to Jain, Xiaomi will be bringing "top-notch products" to the country on November 29.

    Meanwhile, Xiaomi has announced the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro in the country.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor along with AI-powered quad-camera setup and a 4000mAh two-day battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

    It has 20MP + 2MP AI dual camera on the front allows you to take effortless portrait photos along with living portrait previews.

    The 12MP + 5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear with large 1.4µm pixels results in clear and crisp images even in low light.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with MIUI 10 out of the box based on Android Oreo. MIUI 10's multitude of optimizations means that Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a bump in battery life, as well as features including Wi-Fi passthrough (essentially making your phone a Wi-Fi repeater) and a completely revamped recent menu that makes the best use of available screen space.

    Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in Black, Rose Gold, Blue, and Red colors, and in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB variants.

    The brand was also in news for setting 500 retail stores in rural parts of India. Located across 14 states, all new Mi Stores opened on October 29 and currently operational in metro cities.

    The new Mi Store outlets serve as Xiaomi's prime retail stores situated in several towns ranging from tier 3, 4, 5 and below.

    Friday, November 23, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
