Xiaomi Expected To Launch Smartphone With Solar Panel And In-Display Camera

Xiaomi seems to be working on a new smartphone design with an integrated solar panel at the back. Yes, you read that right! The company has filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO). This is not the first time a smartphone company is coming up with an idea of solar panel, but Xioami's concept looks practical and this innovation will bring a one-stop solution to charging issues.

According to the report, the patent was filed by the company in July 2018. The patent shows a smartphone which features a full-view display design with no bezels and a solar panel at the back to refuel the battery. However, the patent doesn't reveal any camera at the front, neither punch-hole nor a pop-up mechanism.

This suggests that the upcoming smartphone might have an in-display front camera, which was demonstrated by the company in the last few months. The rear panel also showcases a dual-camera setup along with an LED Flash situated on the top left cover of the phone.

We didn't notice any fingerprint scanner at the back of the smartphone like any other Xiaomi phone. This means we can expect an in-display fingerprint scanner on this upcoming smartphone.

Besides, the patent suggests that the device will not be too heavy in spite of the solar panel design. The rear part is 70 per cent covered by the solar panel but the bump is not prominent.

With the inclusion of a solar panel on the phone users can charge their smartphone by exposing it to the Sun. But, the question arises that how is the company going to deal with the amount of heat which the smartphone is going to bear in the sun. We hope Xiaomi has some plans to deal with the heat, and soon we can see the launch of a smartphone equipped with a solar panel back.

