ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Files New Patent For 'Twisting' Camera Smartphone

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has been experimenting with equipping its smartphones with high-end cameras and launch them at a cheaper price tag. Starting with the Redmi Note 7 Pro which was the first to arrive with a 48MP dual-camera setup, to the Mi Note 10 with 108MP Penta-lens setup, the company has always managed to surprise us. Now, it seems that Xiaomi is ready to up its game by fiddling around the design of a smartphone.

    Xiaomi Files New Patent For 'Twisting' Camera Smartphone

     

    New Xiaomi Smartphone Patent Filed

    A report from 91Mobiles suggests that Xiaomi has filed a design patent for a smartphone which is quite unique from its previous offerings. The patent for a twisting camera module has been filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administrations.

    As per the patent images, a small portion of the display (upper-top) will rotate horizontally using some hinge mechanism. It seems that the display will twist backward so that the rear cameras can move to the front for selfies. The patent suggests that the company is likely to ditch the concept of selfie cameras all together to allow for the full-screen view upfront.

    The design is completely different from what we have seen in the earlier models of flip camera smartphones. Take for instance the Samsung Galaxy A80. It also has a rotating camera design but its only the module that rotates not the entire display. Xiaomi's latest patent seems quite impressive, but we can't just say how good it will be beyond papers.

    It appears to be a complicated design and whether or not it is coming to life anytime soon is something that remains to be seen. But, we have seen brands filing patents for multiple designs and not all go commercial for the masses.

    And considering foldable smartphone design is something that the brands are still evolving on, we might not see this device to hit production bay anytime soon. Nevertheless, it's good to see that Xiaomi is now trying to work around unique designs as well rather than focusing majorly on the hardware.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X