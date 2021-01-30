Xiaomi Files Patent For A Unique Detachable Camera Smartphone: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Smartphones are undeniably the most experimented gadgets in the mobile technology space. The brands have been playing around with the design as well as internals to make their products stand out in the crowd. The Chinese smartphone makers are amongst the first to implement new technologies. In the past few years, we have seen some interesting smartphone designs which became a trend post their introduction.

Xiaomi is amongst those brands which are consistent in filing new patents for smartphones. The brand had earlier filed a patent for a waterfall display design. The Chinese tech giant is also reportedly gearing up to join the foldable smartphone league with a new model. Apparently, the brand seems to be focused on bringing a handset with a full-screen design sans the front camera hardware.

What Does Xiaomi's New Patent Design Reveals?

The design patent for the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has been filed at the World Intellectual Property. The listing has been spotted first by 91Mobiles. As per the report, Xiaomi is working on a smartphone that will have a detachable rear camera setup. It will double up as the selfie camera.

The rear cameras once detached can be assembled at the front allowing it to function as the selfie snapper. An image has also been shared which suggests the company will be making this design functional by using a magnetic suspension to hold the camera assembly.

The exact functionality hasn't been described by the patent filing, however, the usage of a receiver and wireless transmission module besides the magnet has been suggested. The report further suggests that Xiaomi intends to achieve a full-screen design without compromising on any aspect.

The brand could be the first to introduce a smartphone that's void of an under-display camera or the one packed in notch or slider module. It would be interesting to see how this design is made functional in real-life and if this phone remains on papers or see an actual launch.

