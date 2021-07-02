Xiaomi Finally Confirms Mi 11 Ultra Pre-Bookings In India; How To Register? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has been the talk of the town ever since its launch earlier this year. The device was introduced alongside the Mi 11X and the Mi 11X Pro in India back in April this year. While both the Mi 11X models have been made available for sale in the country, the Mi 11 Ultra's availability has been a mystery until now. The delay in shipments has been the reason for its unavailability in India. It was recently tipped that the device will be going up for sale in early July this year. The company has finally started taking registrations for the Mi 11 Ultra in India. Here's how you can pre-book your unit:

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Pre-Bookings Start In India; How To Register?

Xiaomi itself has confirmed the availability of its Superphone, i,e. the Mi 11 Ultra in India. The company has announced a 'guaranteed access' Mi 11 Ultra access. But there's a catch. Interested users will need to buy an "ultra gift card" to get their hands on the company's most premium offering.

Notably, this is a limited quantity and you will have to be quick with the registrations to get their hands on the Mi 11 Ultra before the first stock ends. The 'ultra gift card' which the users need to buy is priced at Rs. 1,999. This gift card will have additional offers such as an Ultra merchandise Superfan box, up to two free screen replacements worth Rs. 4,099.

The gift card will also comprise a Mi 11 Ultra F-code which can be shared with other users for purchase. Also, the gift card will offer a Times Prime annual membership worth Rs. 99. So, you are not just making the gift card payment to pre-book the Mi 11 Ultra, but will also get additional benefits.

Steps To Buy Gift Card And Pre-Register Mi 11 Ultra In India

Step 1: You will need a registered Mi ID to proceed with the pre-bookings and gift card purchase. If you already have a Mi ID then visit mi.com and log in using your credentials.

Step 2: Buy the Ultra gift card and you will be able to access the limited period sale. You will also get an F-code which you need to use while making the purchase. Make sure you select the suitable color option as there won't be any provision later to change the color options.

Step 3: Notably, the F-code that you will receive on your email ID will be valid for 24 hours on the day of the sale. The company is expected to announce the sale details soon.

