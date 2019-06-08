Just In
Xiaomi Expected To Launch Redmi's First 5G Phone In India – Everything You Need To Know
Amid the 5G smartphones race Xiaomi has also announced that its is working on 5G ready smartphone which will be soon launch in India. According to a latest report from India Today the global spokesperson of Xiaomi has also confirmed Xiaomi Donovan Sung has confirmed that the Redmi 5G smartphone is coming to India soon. Howerver, Xioami's first 5G ready smartphone is already available in Switzerland in partnership with Sunrise.
"Mi MIX 3 5G is Xiaomi's first 5G-compatible smartphone. Integrating the Qualcomm Snapdragon X50 5G modem, Mi MIX 3 5G can connect to sub-6GHz signals capable of gigabit-class download speed. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC and a newly designed hybrid cooling system, Mi MIX 3 5G is able to sustain prolonged and stable peak performance. Mi MIX 3 5G also features a Full-Screen Display enabled by its unique sliding design, not to mention one of the world's best smartphone photography experiences," reads the Mi blog post.
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Specification
Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 comes with a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixel. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.
On the optical front, the smartphone offers 12MP dual camera setup with AI capabilities and uses Sony's IMX576 sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, the Mi MIX 3 5G houses a primary 24MP + 2MP sensor for taking selfies and video calls. The highlights of the dual rear cameras are its slow-motion capabilities which are capable of shooting slow motion videos at 960fps.
The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,800mAh battery which also supports quick charge. The smartphone runs on Android Pie on top of MIUI 10.