Xiaomi Foldable Phone With MIUI 12 Spotted On Leaked Photos

The foldable smartphones trend is still in the nascent stage but several brands are trying their hands in this segment. Brands such as Samsung, Huawei and Motorola have already launched their foldable smartphones and some others such as Apple, Nokia and others are speculated to be prepping such devices. Now, it looks like Xiaomi is also working a foldable smartphone.

Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Image Leak

Back in 2019, Xiaomi teased a foldable device but there is no concrete evidence on what this device might bundle. Now, it looks like the company is working on a foldable phone. As per a recent image leak via GizmoChina, the device in question has been spotted on the hands of a user in a subway in China. It resembles the device that was showcased by the company VP a few years back but it seems to have a bigger display.

Notably, the device in the leaked image seems to be an engineering prototype that is masked by a protective casing. The crease line on the display, suggests that it will feature an inward-folding design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Also, it is seen to run the latest iteration of the company's custom ROM - MIUI 12 OS.

From the size of the device, we expect it to be quite bulky even when it is folded. However, we cannot come to any conclusion based on the leaked image as it could be one of the many foldable smartphone prototypes that the company is working on.

What We Know So Far

A few months back, speculation hinted that the Xiaomi foldable smartphone is likely to be launched in 2021. Word is that the smartphone could arrive in three different foldable designs - external fold clamshell, and internal fold.

Notably, Xiaomi foldable smartphones are likely to use Samsung's UTG aka ultra-thin flexible glass technology. This panel is said to support up to 90Hz refresh rate and is likely to support up to 120Hz upgrades in the future. As per a previous report, the three-fold screen smartphones could be launched later but only time can tell when.

