Xiaomi Gauguin Phones Reportedly Under Development: What To Expect

Xiaomi seems to be working on two new smartphones. According to a new report from XDA Developers, the company is developing two devices single product series. One model seems to come with the codename 'Gauguin' and the other with the codename 'Gauguin Pro'.

The phones are expected to make their debut in China, India and other markets. The Gauguin and the Pro variant are expected to come with model number J17 and J17Pro respectively. Both phones have been spotted with some details in MIUI 12 code.

In terms of optics, the J17 model is likely to feature a main camera of 64MP, whereas the Pro model is expected to feature a 108MP main sensor. It was also reported by a tipster from China. Both phones are likely to pack a Qualcomm chipset. Another publication claims that there is some doubt about the information contained in MIUI 12.

Both the models are said to bring a 108MP main camera in China where the Global and Indian variants are expected to feature a 64MP main camera. There are still inconsistencies with this description so it would be better for us to wait a while for the more details.

On the other hand, the same publication has also shared some details about the Redmi K30 Ultra. The device said to arrive with a notch-less AMOLED display which offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be fuelled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

It is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 1000+ chipset. For imaging, the phone is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup and a pop-up selfie shooter. It will offer a 64MP main camera at the backside. According to a new leak, the Redmi K40 will land in Q4 this year which will pack the Snapdragon 775G chipset.

