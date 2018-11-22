Xiaomi gets another entry in the Guinness Book of World Records

Xiaomi might have forayed in the market as an online brand, but it rapidly paved its way into the offline market as well. The company now has numerous stores across the country, though it may have outdone itself recently.

Xiaomi announced that it has simultaneously opened over 500 Mi Stores in 14 states in India on October 29. This is an impressive feat, as even Apple has only 198 stores in the US. Xiaomi has also earned a page in the Guinness World Record book for the most stores launched at the same time.

Excited to share a BIG NEWS today: #Xiaomi is opening rural #MiStore with flagship experience across the country! 🤘



We SIMULTANEOUSLY opened 500+ Mi Stores across India on Oct 29 & have set a #GuinnessWorldRecord! @GWR 🎉@XiaomiIndia is #OfficiallyAmazing, yet again! 😎 (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oewLNzdlHB — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) November 20, 2018

Xiaomi India's managing director Manu Kumar Jain, the manufacturer is aiming to open 5000 stores by the end of 2019, employing up to 15,000 people in the process. The offline market has become a key factor for manufacturers in India, especially in rural areas where the connectivity is a bit dicey. Apart from ramping up the sales numbers, these stores also people to get a hands-on experience before making the purchase decision.

Xiaomi's Chinese rival OnePlus also has a lot of offline stores in India which were opened for public in the last two years. There are reports that Realme is also eyeing into physical stores, it seems like India will have no shortage of physical mobile stores.

This isn't the first time Xiaomi has achieved a world record. The company built the largest light mosaic (logo) in the world and got its name on the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS books.

The mosaic depicts the popular Mi logo using 9,690 bulbs. The mosaic sits on the terrace of Xiaomi's new head office in Bengaluru. It was an initiative by the brand's marketing team in India to show the company's impressive growth in the Indian market. Xiaomi is now India's number one smartphone brand.