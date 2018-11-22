ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi gets another entry in the Guinness Book of World Records

Xiaomi has achieved another unique feat in the smartphone industry.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi might have forayed in the market as an online brand, but it rapidly paved its way into the offline market as well. The company now has numerous stores across the country, though it may have outdone itself recently.

    Xiaomi gets another entry in the Guinness Book of World Records

     

    Xiaomi announced that it has simultaneously opened over 500 Mi Stores in 14 states in India on October 29. This is an impressive feat, as even Apple has only 198 stores in the US. Xiaomi has also earned a page in the Guinness World Record book for the most stores launched at the same time.

    Xiaomi India's managing director Manu Kumar Jain, the manufacturer is aiming to open 5000 stores by the end of 2019, employing up to 15,000 people in the process. The offline market has become a key factor for manufacturers in India, especially in rural areas where the connectivity is a bit dicey. Apart from ramping up the sales numbers, these stores also people to get a hands-on experience before making the purchase decision.

    Xiaomi's Chinese rival OnePlus also has a lot of offline stores in India which were opened for public in the last two years. There are reports that Realme is also eyeing into physical stores, it seems like India will have no shortage of physical mobile stores.

    This isn't the first time Xiaomi has achieved a world record. The company built the largest light mosaic (logo) in the world and got its name on the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS books.

     

    The mosaic depicts the popular Mi logo using 9,690 bulbs. The mosaic sits on the terrace of Xiaomi's new head office in Bengaluru. It was an initiative by the brand's marketing team in India to show the company's impressive growth in the Indian market. Xiaomi is now India's number one smartphone brand.

    Read More About: xiaomi smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 22, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue